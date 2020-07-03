Kacey Musgraves and husband Ruston Kelly divorcing after 2 years of marriage

Country star Kacey Musgraves and her husband, musician Ruston Kelly, are calling it quits after 2 1/2 years of marriage.

The pair announced they were divorcing Friday in a joint statement to TODAY. "With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts," it read.

Kacey Musgraves and husband Ruston Kelly are divorcing after 2 1/2 years of marriage. Getty Images

Musgraves and Kelly, both 31, went on to describe their love as a "soul connection."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased," the statement continued.

The former couple called their decision to divorce a "healthy" one, and vowed to remain friends "for the rest of our lives."

"We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this,” the statement concluded.

Musgraves and Kelly tied the knot in October 2017 after announcing their engagement the previous December. (The photos that Musgraves shared to celebrate the pair's Christmas Eve engagement are no longer on her Instagram account.)

At the time, Musgraves called Kelly "the best man I've ever met," and gushed next to a photo of her engagement ring, "I finally know what everyone means when they say 'you just know.'"