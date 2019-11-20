Kacey Musgraves channels Cher with her newest hairstyle — see the look!

One of the stars we love to follow for her fashionable ways is country star Kacey Musgraves. And her latest look seems to be paying homage to another one of our favorite divas ... Cher!

Kacey Musgraves attends the screening of the "The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show" on Nov. 19, 2019, in New York City. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

On the pink carpet at the New York City premiere of her holiday special, "The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show," on Tuesday night, the 31-year-old musician wore an all-white, two-piece ensemble bedazzled with silver fringe.

But it was her hair that really had everyone talking: She went bold with a new set of bangs.

The country star showed off a new hairstyle on the pink carpet. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

And it turns out her whole look was definitely inspired by the iconic singer.

"We love '70s icons like Cher and Jerry Hall and and we like to channel them in our own way," Musgraves' hair artist, Giovanni Delgado, told TODAY Style in a message. "Her stylist Erica Cloud is amazing at setting a mood for makeup artist Maoni Lee and I."

Cher in 1963. Musgraves' new look was in part inspired by the '70s icon. Michael Ochs Archives

"Bangs can be a commitment, but one worth making," added Delgado, who is who is responsible for many of Musgraves' hairstyles on the road. "They can really emphasize your best features, like your eyes and cheekbones. Bangs are especially nice for this time of year where they look great with fall/winter fashion!"

It's no secret that Musgraves is a Cher fan. In fact, she celebrated her 31st birthday at one of the icon's shows in Las Vegas in August.

From the audience, Musgraves shared several clips on social media of her big night out, including one that showed her and some friends singing and dancing along to Cher's 1998 hit, “Believe.”

I have no choice I have to cover it pic.twitter.com/DzOmotZrrP — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) August 22, 2019

“I have no choice I have to cover it,” Musgraves wrote alongside the clip.

In another post, Musgraves praised Cher for being a “septuagenarian queen.”

The pair even posed for a photo backstage.

...@cher on my birthday = 🤩 pic.twitter.com/2coTQ2bVXf — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) August 22, 2019

"The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show" premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 29 and will include a star-studded list of guest performers including Fred Armisen, Camila Cabello, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Lana Del Rey, Troye Sivan, Leon Bridges, the Radio City Rockettes and Kendall Jenner.

"I can say without a doubt that this project is unlike anything I've ever done before," Musgraves told E! News. "What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I'm so proud of. Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show — as well as my own grandma. My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It's a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It's heartfelt, funny, and most of all, real. I can't wait to finally share."