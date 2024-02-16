BTS member Jungkook stars in the spring 2024 Calvin Klein Jeans campaign, looking sultry as he stuns in New York's Grand Central Station.

Jungkook, 26, posed for pictures in a nearly empty station during the photo shoot, shot by Mert Alas and released on Friday, Feb. 16.

"The campaign amplifies Jungkook’s status as a global popstar, showcasing his natural confidence as he takes over the iconic Grand Central Station in new Calvin Klein Jeans styles," the brand said in a press release.

Calvin Klein said the latest collection "infuses wardrobe essentials with the brand’s youthful energy," which Jungkook effortlessly embodies throughout the photos.

The K-pop icon modeled the brand's jeans, jackets and shirts, and in one photo, posed with his shirt unbuttoned.

In a black-and-white image, Jungkook wears a denim-on-denim outfit, and in another photo he slightly lifts up his hoodie.

Jungkook's return to Grand Central comes nearly four years after he performed with BTS in the station in 2020.

The seven-member group — Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, Suga, V and Jungkook — took over the iconic landmark to perform their song "ON" for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

While BTS has been on hiatus since 2022 so its members can complete their mandatory military service, BTS fans are still getting music with staggered solo releases from the seven members.

Jungkook took the stage on the TODAY plaza in November to perform three tracks from his debut solo album, "Golden."

Much to the delight of BTS fans, known as Army, Jungkook performed “Seven,” “3D” and “Standing Next to You” in chilly temperatures outside of TODAY's Studio 1A.

And one day later, he went on to perform an impromptu concert in Times Square — surprising fans and rounding out his tour of iconic NYC locations.