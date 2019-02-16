Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 16, 2019, 9:48 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Molly Thomson

Joanna Gaines has always been candid about her struggles and triumphs in her personal and professional life and now, with a new six-month-old baby in tow, she has more to share with her fans than ever before.

In an illuminating new video on Magnolia's YouTube channel, the home designer talks openly about her experience balancing her career with raising five children.

Gaines drives to and from Magnolia Market with Crew strapped into a car seat in the back seat, talking to the camera during her commute.

“I have a six, almost seven-month-old baby,” the working mom explained. “I don’t have a lot of opportunity to wash my hair, so this is my authentic self. You throw it up and wish yourself luck, put on some earrings and hopefully people won’t notice the hair.”

Gaines also discusses her experience bringing a new baby into her already large family. “I feel like I’m figuring out this baby thing mixed with my four children that feel a a little older,” she said.

Joanna and her husband, Chip Gaines, are also parents to Drake, 13, Ella, 12, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 8. “It’s so fun,” she continued. “It’s very unpredictable, but [I'm] just rolling with it.”

As the video continues, Gaines checks in periodically on a Magnolia Market installation, a new display designed with the theme of authenticity in mind. She chats with the staff while Crew rests in a baby carrier. One of the highlights of the video is definitely Crew smiling widely, as he reaches for the fuzzy boom mic cover.

This isn’t the first time Crew has visited Magnolia Market: last August, Joanna shared an Instagram of him fast asleep while she inspected the shop.

We can’t wait for future selfies of Joanna and Crew, both at work and at home.