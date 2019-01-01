Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

By Ethan Sacks

There's no time like the present for Joanna Gaines — and no better time than the start of 2019 to embrace that philosophy.

The Magnolia Market owner and home designer shared a moving and inspirational New Year's resolution with her fans on Instagram Tuesday morning, vowing to stop "mourning the past" and start "living for the now."

"I'm challenging myself in this new year to live for now. The present," Gaines, 40, wrote to go along with a beautiful photo of herself cradling her seven-month-old son, Crew.

"Taking in every breath, every sight, and sound and holding it dearly. Not thinking about how the good ol' days have passed us by or how the best is yet to come," she added.

That's a major change for her and husband Chip, who admits to dwelling on how quickly time moves, whether it's Crew already calling her, "mamma," or eldest son Drew, 14, being just four years away from leaving home for college.

"But that right now, this very second, this is the gift. These are the days," Gaines wrote. "These are the moments. And I’m gonna breathe them all in. If there's pain and sorrow, or happiness and hope, let it in and then let it out. I want to enjoy the now because it's the only thing we can actually embrace."

There is a lot in the present and future for Gaines to embrace — especially coming off an eventful 2018 in which the couple ended their popular HGTV show, "Fixer Upper" in April to focus on their family and welcomed their fifth child two months later.

But the couple is not resting on their laurels in the New Year. During a visit to "The Tonight Show," Chip and Joanna revealed to Jimmy Fallon that they are planning to return to television.

A spokesperson for their Magnolia company later confirmed to TODAY that the couple is negotiating with Discovery to bring a lifestyle network that will showcase both their family and their design philosophy.

"Here's to seeing and finding the beauty, the hope and joy in the right now in 2019," Gaines wrote on her Instagram post. "And for goodness sake, let's have some fun while we’re at it!"