Jill Duggar Dillard and husband have distanced themselves from her family

Don’t expect to see Jill Duggar Dillard reunite with her family anytime soon.

Dillard says she and husband Derick Dillard have undergone some “distancing” from her family.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“There’s been some distancing there. We’re not on the best terms with some of my family,” she said in a YouTube video where she and Derick answer fan questions.

“We’ve had some disagreements and stuff, but we’re working towards healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal and just doing what’s best for our family right now and just working through it, I guess.”

Dillard, 29, didn’t elaborate on what the root cause of the friction is, but added they are seeking God’s guidance during this time.

“It’s difficult, but we are praying and trusting God that the timeline is his and what that looks like and everything,” she said. “So, (we) definitely appreciate your prayers, and we don’t want to go into detail too much.”

Jill and Derick have raised eyebrows in recent weeks. Last month, she posted a photo where she confirmed she drinks alcohol on social occasions. She has also revealed they use non-hormonal birth control, cut her long hair and spoken out in support of tattoos and getting a nose ring, which she has. Fans may be taken aback by her comments due to her conservative upbringing.

The couple, parents to sons Israel, 5, and Samuel, 3, left the TLC series “Counting On” in 2017.

“We left the show three years ago now because basically our family goals that we had for ourselves didn’t align with what we found out,” she said.

“We ended up finding out we didn’t have as much control over our lives as it related to the show and stuff as we felt like we needed, so we had to make a decision at that time to kind of put the show aside just to pursue our own goals and everything.”

“It was a good decision for us,” she added. “It was a really difficult decision, but something that we knew we really needed to do for our family.”

“We just learned some information just before we quit filming because we were kind of put between a rock and a hard place where we had to choose between our family goals while we’re filming and really felt like it was in our best interest as a family to pursue our family goals,” Derick added.

Fans should not expect them to return to the TLC series anytime soon, either.

“Right now we have no plans to join back into the show or anything,” she said.