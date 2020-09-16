Jill Duggar opens up about decision to drink alcohol on social occasions

Jill Duggar Dillard is opening up about why she and husband Derick Dillard have decided to drink alcohol on social occasions.

The "Counting On" star made headlines last week when she shared a photo of herself on Instagram drinking a a piña colada while on a date night with her husband.

"We have boundaries,” Duggar Dillard told People. "In our faith, we believe like we're not supposed to get drunk. So, with drinking, it's not like we're just like going crazy. It’s more socially here and there, or at home, for a date or something."

"Our kids are pretty young right now, but I think it's good for them to see a healthy balance," she added.

The 29-year-old reality star was raised by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, conservative Christians who eschew birth control and alcohol. The couple showcased their family's strict values on the TLC reality series "19 Kids and Counting."

"Growing up, the whole idea of drinking was not encouraged," Dillard continued. "I know my parents would not be happy with it, and I know that my siblings, some more than others, would probably have an issue with it. Other ones would probably be like, 'Whatever's good for y'all, that's fine. Live your life.' So far nobody's said anything to us about it."

Dillard and her husband tied the knot in 2014 after a chaperoned courtship that included no kissing or handholding. They share two sons, Israel, 5, and Samuel, 3.

The couple's decision to drink socially is just one way they're carving their own path.

"I think we've grown a lot as a couple, and I’m okay with people not being okay with it," said Dillard. "Sometimes it's a good thing. I'm very much a people pleaser, so not doing something because I was afraid of what other people would think. Or keeping my opinion quiet because I don't want to have to worry about conflict."

Being honest about who they are is important to the couple.

"We're okay with letting people see more of our life, and our journey. Just being at a healthier place and realizing that it's okay to be transparent. It's been really good," she said.