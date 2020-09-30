Jill Duggar and husband Derick reveal they use non-hormonal birth control

Jill Duggar Dillard is setting the record straight about a personal choice she and her husband have made after she was asked if they use birth control.

″We use birth control, but we prefer to use non-hormonal birth control methods because we don’t want to use anything that could potentially cause an abortion,” she said while appearing with husband Derick Dillard in a YouTube video where they answer fan questions.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“I think there are probably uses for hormonal methods of birth control for like regulating things and stuff like that, but for us we just want to be careful about that and we’re also more natural-minded, so I know that sometimes there can be more longer-lasting effects from hormonal birth control and stuff like that so we just steer clear of those.”

“I try not to get all out of whack about hormones,” Derick said.

The couple, who married in 2014, are parents to two sons, Israel, 5, and Samuel, 3.

″Eventually we want to have more kids and stuff — Lord willing — so we don’t want to mess too much with all of that and potentially cause problems,″ Jill, 29, continued.

″We’ll probably stop using birth control whenever we want to get pregnant," added Derick, 31.

Jill first came into the public eye as one of the 19 children of her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, whose lives were chronicled on the TLC reality show “19 Kids and Counting.” Jill and Derick later joined some of her siblings on the spinoff “Counting On.”

Jill’s comments may surprise some people, given her conservative upbringing, but she has raised eyebrows before.

"I always thought they were cute," she said earlier this month in another video in which she addressed her decision to get her nose pierced.

"Some of the decisions, even if I liked something before, maybe I wouldn't have done it because of the backlash I would get from people close to me," she said, adding, "I hate confrontation."

Earlier this month, she also confirmed she drank an alcoholic piña colada after someone asked her when she posted a photo of her and her husband on Instagram.

"We have boundaries,” Duggar Dillard told People about drinking alcohol. "In our faith, we believe like we're not supposed to get drunk. So, with drinking, it's not like we're just like going crazy. It’s more socially here and there, or at home, for a date or something."