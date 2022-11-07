Jessica Simpson hits back at haters: ‘Nobody will rob me of my joy’

Jessica Simpson wrote that she is "angry" and "defensive" as well as "stable and strong" in a lengthy message days after fans expressed concern over her appearance in a Pottery Barn video.

The singer posted a long Instagram message on Nov. 6 alongside a video of her emotionally singing along to her song "Party of One."

She did not specify what the specific motivation was behind her message other than writing about the "opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general."

"I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal," she wrote. "As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…peoples’ comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging “you will never be good enough."

Simpson, 42, then referenced her past struggles with alcohol addiction, which she also wrote about in her memoir released in 2020.

"The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it," she wrote on Instagram. "I am capable of pretty much anything I care enough about to put my mind to. I am present. I am deeply inspired. I am determined. I am honest. I care about other people.

"After grounding myself just now with my voice and the lyrics across my heart, I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general. We all have our days of wanting to be, look, do, and feel better. Nobody is alone with that feelin’ that I can promise you."

Simpson's message came two days after she appeared in a video ad for Pottery Barn Kids on Instagram that drew comments from fans concerned about her speech and appearance.

"Is she OK?" one person commented.

"Something is wrong here," another commenter wrote.

"Please tell me I’m not the only one that hears her voice being totally slow...is she ok?!?!" another person commented.

Simpson did not reference the Pottery Barn comments or any other specific incident in her message, but wrote that she is enduring a difficult time.

"I woke up at the same time anxious and insecure but also also angry and defensive — like some of you," she wrote. "I know what works for me and that is to let go and simply sing while lookin directly inside the mirror, straight in my eyes to really see and understand myself. I can connect with my heartbeat. I am stable and strong. I am home."

Simpson sings along to "Party of One" in the Instagram video, including the lyrics, "Look in the mirror/Straight in my eyes/Tell myself I'm not broken."

She also shared a message for fans at the end of her caption on Instagram.

"A little advice…live inside your dreams and move through them," she wrote. "Don’t give up on yourself because someone else did. Stay true to YOU. It has worked for me in this chaotic life thus far. Nothin’ and nobody will rob me of my joy. Ya might come close but it is mine to own. Yours should be too."