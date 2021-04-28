Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel rom-com 'Shotgun Wedding' to premiere next summer

“Shotgun Wedding,” a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, will arrive on the big screen next summer.

The Lionsgate film has been scheduled to release on June 29, 2022.

In “Shotgun Wedding,” Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel) gather their families for a destination wedding. But as the couple begins to get cold feet, the entire wedding party is taken hostage, giving a new meaning to the phrase “’til death do us part.”

Shortly after Hammer dropped out, “Shotgun Wedding” commenced production and completed its months-long shoot earlier this week.

Jason Moore directed “Shotgun Wedding,” which was written by “New Girl” creator Elizabeth Meriwether and Mark Hammer. The film also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz and Cheech Marin.

Lionsgate has also pinned down release dates for two other titles: “The Protégé” will open on Aug. 20, 2021 and “White Bird: A Wonder Story” will release on Sept. 16, 2022.

A version of this story originally appeared on Variety.com.