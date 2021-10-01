Jennifer Garner reunites with 'Alias' cast 20 years later — see the fun video!

It's been 20 years since "Alias" debuted on TV and star Jennifer Garner is still kicking butt!

In a good way though, not like the bewigged, costumed spy she played on the J.J. Abrams series from 2001 to 2006. And by that we mean: She not only celebrated the series' birthday, but joined TikTok just to share a video of the reunion!

The cast of "Alias." Alamy Stock Photo

Garner also posted the video on Instagram (featuring the song "Spirits" by The Strumbellas) and it's a real trip to see the stars in filmstrip-style promotional photos from back in the day, juxtaposed with their 2021 counterparts!

She reflected in the caption, "If you’re an idea born of @jjabramsofficial’s brain— you’re a big one; JJ’s ambitious imagination pushed every department on the crew of Alias through and past the norm, it was so much FUN."

The video cleverly cuts between then-and-now images, featuring Garner, 49, hugging her former castmates and catching them as they speak to the press, and then a group video clip with everybody laughing.

"Since the end of the show, April of 2005, running into a cast or crew member from Alias has always led to this question—When will you get everyone back together for a reunion?" she continued in the Instagram caption. "The 20th anniversary seemed like as good an excuse as any, so the call went out—reunion party is happening, pass it on!"

Alas, not everyone could make it, including Abrams. The "Yes Day" actor took the hit for that: "I screwed up and made this happen on a night you were busy," she wrote, then added, "But man, it felt so good to be together again. The 20th anniversary also seemed like as good an excuse as any to join TikTok ... I am more embarrassed for myself than you could possibly be for me, so just please—avert your gaze."

Garner wasn't the only one to chime in on social media; Kevin Weisman (who played Marshall) posted pictures and a video clip on his own Instagram (scroll through to see them all), writing, "Fun times at the ALIAS reunion soirée this past wknd. Swipe to see a few pics & vid of some lovely ol' friends…Twenty years since the premiere?"

Guest actor Gina Torres (Anna) commented on Garner's page, "I’m not crying, you are ... Such a special night" while Lena Olin (Irina) noted, "My heart and soul was there!!!!!"

