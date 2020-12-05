Jennifer Garner hilariously re-creates sexy 'Alias' scene she swore she'd never share

Jennifer Garner found a hilarious way to celebrate 10 million followers on Instagram.

The 48-year-old actor acted out a classic scene from her hit show “Alias,” spoofing the shot with a side-by-side re-creation with a few updates.

Jennifer Garner. Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for Fast Company

In the original clip, Garner’s character Sydney Bristow can be seen emerging from the pool in slow motion wearing a blue bikini before slipping on a pair of coordinating sandals, unhooking her swimsuit top as she walks away.

In her modern-day-adaptation, the "Peppermint" star traded in her two-piece for a short-sleeved wetsuit and a pair of goggles before slipping into a pair of Ugg slippers, yanking down the zipper of the wetsuit while she walks out of frame.

“I am awfully grateful for everyone in this community ♥️,” she wrote. “To celebrate all 10 million of you 🙈🤗, here is THE video I promised my manager (hi, @nksolaka) and my publicist (hi, @mereowass) I would never post (because 👧🏻➡️👵🏼😂). “

“At some point in 2021, Ladies, I will try to look cute just for you. 🤗♥️,” she joked.

Garner’s comments were flooded with plenty of famous faces, including the internet’s favorite viral sensation, Leslie Jordan, who wrote, “This is amazing. Love it and you. Oh, and you’re always cute.”

“The best thing I’ve ever seen,” Kat Dennings wrote.

Garner’s “Alias” co-star and on-screen nemesis, Gina Torres, chimed in with plenty of laughing emojis, adding, “the Best!”

The action/drama series aired from 2001 to 2006, following Garner’s character carry out her missions as a double agent for the CIA. Garner reunited with some of her co-stars last April, including Victor Garber who played Jack Bristow, her character’s father on the show, and Ron Rifkin who played the character Arvin Sloane.

“A mini reunion in New York City— former cast mates, favorite dinner dates, forever playmates,” she wrote in the caption.

The "13 Going On 30" star is no stranger to showing off her goofy side on Instagram. Over the summer, Garner shared a video from May where she took on a new role: a colonial woman. The role was part of a history lesson she taught to her 11-year-old's class, leadingthe mother of three to don a colonial costume and a white bonnet to complete the look.

"Teacher: Wanna be a fifth grade room mom? Me: Sure!" Garner captioned the video. "Teacher: Want to teach the girls Genteel Refinement to close out their unit on Colonial history? Me: Heck yeah, I do. Teacher: Well shoot, I guess it will be over Zoom."