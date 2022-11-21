Jay Leno released from burn center after 10-day stay following garage fire

Jay Leno has been released from a Los Angeles burn center after sustaining injuries to his face, chest and hands 10 days ago.

NBC confirmed that the comedian left the Grossman Burn Center following a 10-day stay at the facility. He will receive follow-up care for third-degree burns.

Jay Leno pictured saying goodbye to The Grossman Burn Center Care Team. The Grossman Burn Center Care

On Nov. 12, the 72-year-old former “Tonight Show” host was rushed to the hospital after a gasoline fire erupted in his Burbank, California garage.

A source close to the comedian told NBC News at the time that Leno had been at work on his 1907 White Steam Car and fixing a clogged fuel line when a gasoline fire erupted. Though his eyes and ears were not impacted, the left side of Leno’s face sustained burns, as did his hands and chest.

The source also confirmed that events featuring the comedian were canceled for at least two weeks after the accident.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement provided on Nov. 14. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

TODAY reported that Leno’s injuries were severe enough that he was receiving hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a medical treatment that hastens the healing process for burns and other conditions. The source close to the comedian also said that his medical team had considered skin grafts as part of his treatment.

“I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr. Peter Grossman, the medical director of Grossman Burn Centers, said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

Leno is an avid collector of classic and high-profile cars and hosts a show about cars and motorcycles called “Jay Leno’s Garage.” The show's most recent and seventh season aired its last episode on Oct. 26.