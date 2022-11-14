Jay Leno seriously burned from ‘gasoline fire’ in his garage

Jay Leno sustained “serious burns” to his face on Saturday after a gasoline fire erupted in his Los Angeles home.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” the 72-year-old former “The Tonight Show” host said in a statement provided to NBC News. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

A source close to Leno told NBC via phone that the comedian was working in his garage when a flash fire from a car occurred. According to the source, he is physically ok, though there is some damage.

Speaking to NBC, the host’s friend and colleague confirmed that he was in his garage when one of the cars he owns erupted into flames without warning and burned the left side of his face. His eyes and ear were not injured.

The friend also confirmed that Leno was taken to Grossman Burn Center — a medical clinic in Los Angeles — after the incident, where he remains as of Nov. 14.

So far, the comedian has canceled all of his engagements for the week. According to People, a performance by the host at The Financial Brand Forum (a financial conference in Las Vegas) was canceled on Sunday evening.

The Financial Brand Forum has yet to respond to TODAY’s request for confirmation.

Beyond being a comedian and actor, Leno is an avid collector of classic and high-profile cars.

A year after leaving his position as the host of “Tonight Show,” Leno returned to television with a show about cars and motorcycles called “Jay Leno’s Garage.”

“The show will be about anything that rolls, explodes, and makes noise,” Leno said of the series before its launch in 2014. “We hope to highlight the passion and the stories behind the men and women who made the automobile the greatest invention of the 20th century.”