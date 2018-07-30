Janelle Monae TODAY concert: What you need to know

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Janelle Monae is coming to TODAY! The popular singer behind such hits as "Pynk," Make Me Feel," Tightrope" and more will heat up TODAY with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

Details:

Date: Friday, August 24

Fan Passes: Stay tuned for how you and a guest can see this concert.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.