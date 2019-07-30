Jamie Lynn Spears is making sure her kids get a fun, family-filled vacation this summer!

In a new video posted on Instagram Monday, Spears shows clips from a recent vacation with her own children Maddie, 11, and Ivey, 1, with her sister Britney Spears' adolescent boys Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12. And it does seem like they had a few adventures!

We get to see the gang at a baseball game, at the aquarium, doing some high-level balance beams, bowling and speeding by on go-karts. It's like Spears summer camp!

Alas, it does appear there was one mishap that sent someone to the ER. Spears is cagey about details but notes in her caption, "COUSINS VACA 2019 ... couple lost credit cards, &a visit to the ER, but made many more good memories that we will have forever."

We imagine all's well that ends well, though.

Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards in Los Angeles. Image Group / Getty Images

Last Friday, Jamie Lynn also posted a photo from the baseball game with her nephews and children as she FaceTimed with her husband Jamie Watson:

So, it sounds like Jamie Lynn is being a good aunt and giving all the young people in her life a fun set of summer treats.