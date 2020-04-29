James Corden will miss shows after undergoing surgery

On Wednesday, James Corden announced that he won't be filming new episodes of his show due to a minor eye procedure he had to undergo.

"Hey all. I had to have minor surgery on my eye yesterday," the "The Late Late Show" host wrote on Instagram. "I am doing well and recovering but won't be able to film new episodes for a few nights."

"Thank you to everyone who has been watching the Late Late Show from my garage. I'll be back soon. Stay safe and well everybody."

The announcement comes a few days after Corden told Joe Jonas that eye issues were why he wasn't driving during Justin Bieber's recent "Carpool Karaoke."

“Should I tell you the actual reason, the genuine reason why I didn’t drive with Justin Bieber?” Corden asked. “I had a problem with my eye and we were worried that it wasn’t safe.”

“I believe you, because we were on your show a few months later. I remember you telling me that, so I can back you up again,” Jonas replied. “Even though that sounds like a big lie, it’s true.”

Earlier this year, the internet went crazy when a viral tweet revealed that Corden doesn't always actually drive during his very popular segment "Carpool Karaoke."

Days later, Corden jokingly responded, "I just want to say right now that I always drive the car unless we’re doing something where we think it might not be safe, like a dance routine or a costume change or I’m drunk."