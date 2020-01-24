Does James Corden actually drive in 'Carpool Karaoke?'

The internet went crazy this week when a viral tweet seemed to reveal that James Corden doesn't actually drive during his very popular segment "Carpool Karaoke."

The original tweet, sent by @Zolihonig, shows Corden and his guest for an upcoming episode, Justin Bieber, being pulled by another truck via a rig.

Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving! pic.twitter.com/bkP9moGJmu — Zoli ⚡️ (@zolihonig) January 23, 2020

The person captioned the video with, "Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving!"

All types of reactions were elicited by the short video clip, which ended up amassing nearly 9 million views as of Thursday afternoon.

Many users on social media actually seemed to be revealed that Corden doesn't actually drive during the segment since he could potentially hurt someone.

One fan tweeted, "Who thought James drove that car the entire time he is talking and singing? I have seen James eyes on the road 30% of the times that he is driving. I wondered how he didn't crash. I actually feel better now."

But others seemed to be very disappointed that their favorite segment on television is nothing but pure fiction.

"wait I always thought he was wtf," wrote one Twitter user. Another simply said, "That's just disappointing."

But it turns out Cordon isn't always pulling the wool over our eyes. In a response to a Buzzfeed article on the subject, an executive producer of "The Late Late Show with James Corden" cleared the air.

Ben Winston replied to an article titled "James Corden Has Been Exposed In A Viral Tweet That Shows He Does Not Actually Drive The Carpool Karaoke Car."

"Not true!" Winston wrote. "We only use a rig when we are doing a 'stunt' as part of the Carpool - when it would be impossible for James to drive! This has occurred only maybe 4 times in 50 or so carpools... Safety is key!"

Not true! We only use a rig when we are doing a "stunt" as part of the Carpool - when it would be impossible for James to drive! This has occurred only maybe 4 times in 50 or so carpools... Safety is key! https://t.co/kfJXqZqEHq — Ben Winston (@benwinston) January 23, 2020

In another tweet, Winston added, "By stunt I mean - dance routines / costumes / props etc ! Dont worry too much though. I’m pretty sure there are bigger issues to worry about!"