Reese Witherspoon's latest TikTok has caused a debate online about whether or not it’s safe to eat snow.

On Jan. 19, Witherspoon shared a video of herself consuming snow after she fashioned it into a drink, which she dubbed a "Snow Salt Chococinno."

First, Witherspoon captured herself gathering snow outside her house in large cups. After that, she added salted caramel sauce and chocolate syrup over the snowflakes and mixed it with cold-brewed coffee.

"Oh my gosh, this is so good," she said while trying the creative drink on TikTok.

Witherspoon captioned the clip, "Snow days were made for Chococinnos."

However, after she posted the video online, Witherspoon was quickly met with comments from people who argued it's not safe to eat snow.

"U can get seriously sick," one person wrote to her.

Witherspoon made several videos responding to concerned fans, including one where she talked about her upbringing and said she never grew up drinking filtered water.

"We actually put our mouths on the tap and then sometimes in the summer when it was hot, we drank out of the hose. Like, we put our mouths on the hose growing up," she said.

In the clip, Witherspoon also laughed and said she doesn't know how to filter snow.

In another video, Witherspoon responded to a comment that asked her to microwave the snow to "see if it's safe to eat."

In the clip, she held up a jar of liquid to show that it's clear after melting.

"Is this bad? Am I not supposed to eat snow?" she asked.

Finally, she explained that her attitude towards making the "delicious" treat is, "you only live once."

"It snows maybe once a year here," she added.

TODAY's own Jenna Bush Hager has a special snow recipe, too. During a blizzard in February 2021, Jenna and her children made "snow ice cream" out of the fallen powder.

The recipe involves combining snow with almond milk, sugar, cinnamon and vanilla, creating a confection that tasted "almost like a snow cone," she said.

But like Witherspoon, the recipe raised a key question.

So, is snow safe to eat?

In 2021, TODAY Food asked Madelyn Fernstrom, NBC News’ health and nutrition editor, this very question.

Fernstrom said snow is OK to eat as long as it's "freshly fallen," she said at the time.

"And it goes without saying, no snow plows, either anything that’s plowed or on the side, even if it looks OK, skip that. And of course, skip anything that is not snowy white, anything that’s discolored at all," she said.

Fernstrom added that it's always best to collect the snow after it's fallen "for an hour or more" because "that will tend to be the cleanest snow."

“Can you guarantee any snow will be contaminant free? No, but the levels will be so tiny, some research shows that it doesn’t exceed any of the levels for anything else that you find anything in the atmosphere. And so that’s a good thing," she said.