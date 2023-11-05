Jenna Bush Hager celebrates mom Laura’s birthday with family in Texas: ‘Just the four of us’

Former first lady Laura Bush received plenty of love from her family on her birthday.

Jenna Bush Hager shared a sweet post on Instagram to celebrate her mother’s 77th birthday on Nov. 4.

In one photo shared on Nov. 5, Jenna sat next to her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, at dinner across the table from their parents, including former President George W. Bush. The second frame was a snap of the former president and first lady seated next to one another as they smiled for the picture.

“Happiest birthday to our darling mama!” she wrote in the caption. “(We’re) so happy to get to spend the night with you just the four of us! We love you so!”

In addition to her birthday on Saturday, Sunday also marked the wedding anniversary of the former president and first lady, who got married on Nov. 5, 1977. Jenna celebrated her parents' anniversary in the caption, adding, “AND happiest 46 years to our parents. Love you both!”

Before they had dinner together as a family, Jenna and Barbara were joined by their mom on her birthday at a special stop on the book tour for their new children’s book “Love Comes First,” which comes out Nov. 7.

The sisters had a meet-and-greet at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas to promote their book, but they squeezed in a special celebration for their mom, too.

In a video shared on Instagram, Jenna and Barbara stood next to their mom, who was holding a birthday cake. With microphones in hand, the sisters sang “Happy Birthday” to their mom, joined by several attendees.

“Happiest of birthdays to Mrs. @laurawbush, from all of us with love!” the caption read. “At today’s Love Comes First event with Jenna and Barbara, the first guests into the event joined the first daughters in celebration of their mom.”

Over the years, Jenna has celebrated her mom, including all the sound advice she's received from her.

In April, Jenna reflected on the advice her mom gave her before she headed off to college at the University of Texas at Austin. She explained on TODAY, “One piece of advice that my mom tried to teach me early on was to treat college like a job. So to go to campus early, stay at campus, stay dedicated.”

Jenna has also opened up about how her mom was conscious about the way she spoke about herself and her appearance in front of her daughters, which has trickled down into how the TODAY co-host parents her own daughters, Mila and Poppy.

“She never said things like, ‘Gosh, my hair looks terrible. Or, ‘I look terrible.’ Or ‘This dress looks bad on me,’” she said. “And somebody (once) said, ‘Well I can’t believe she never had that talk to herself.’ And I said, ‘No, I’m sure she said it to herself, but she never said it out loud in front of her girls.’”