share tweet pin email

Best-known as Lord Grantham on “Downton Abbey,” actor Hugh Bonneville is now reprising his role as Mr. Brown in “Paddington 2.” On Megyn Kelly TODAY, he jokes about reuniting with his “Notting Hill” co-star Hugh Grant, whom he claims has “had an awful lot of work done… I’ve aged gracefully.” Regarding the possibility of a “Downton” movie, he says, “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”