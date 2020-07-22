No laughing matter: How stand-up comedy is suffering during the coronavirus

Gone is the din of the audience laughing at punchlines. The dimmed lights of the showroom are a memory. The anticipation of an act coming to the stage is on pause.

Stand-up comedy in the era of the coronavirus pandemic is about as funny as, well, the pandemic itself, as comedians deal with multiple issues during the crisis.

“There’s a couple of wars on different fronts,” Bob DiBuono, a headlining comedian who has been doing stand-up for more than 20 years, told TODAY. “No. 1 is comedians are independent contractors. You make a living with each show that we do. It’s a huge financial blow for comics because there’s nowhere for a long time to perform. So, that’s one.

Bob DiBuono, seen here at Dangerfield's in New York City, has seen his livelihood come to a halt. Courtesy Bob DiBuono

“And then secondly, artistically and creatively, just like an athlete who has to go out every day and practice a jump shot or get in the batting cage, an artist, especially a comedian, you have to be out there all the time, constantly working out the material.”

DiBuono, who is based in New Jersey, performs at clubs in New York City and tours the country. The virus has wreaked havoc on him, leading him to file for unemployment. “I’ve lost, I would say, $7,000 a month, easily, minimum,” he said.

Comedians have had to adjust on the fly, a different type of improv than what fans see onstage. DiBuono, who has notched multiple TV appearances with his impression of President Trump, has pivoted to shooting personalized Trump videos for birthdays, graduations and anniversaries, as well as making videos for Cameo, although he said none of it can replace the income he’s lost.

Some clubs have moved shows outdoors, some shows are being performed at drive-in theaters and some comics have tried their hand at virtual shows that take place online.

“I don’t find the virtual shows as great as if you were to get a live audience and that’s what’s really hurting, is to hear that laughter and to get that interaction with other people,” Los Angeles-based comedian Tracy Esposito told TODAY.

Tracy Esposito has tried her hand at virtual stand-up shows. Courtesy Tracy Esposito

Esposito, who said she has performed on two or three virtual shows a week since the quarantine began in March, said it’s hard to replicate the magic of a live show where everyone is together.

“We really look for that love with the audience. We need that,” she said.

It’s not only the acts who are hurting, either. Comedy clubs have also felt the squeeze. DiBuono said he knows of one or two clubs that he routinely works that are “shutting their doors.”

Comedian Isaac Israel performs his stand-up comedy routine during a drive-in comedy show hosted by TickleMe Comedy Club at the Dreamland Drive-In theater and concert venue in Las Vegas on on June 20. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

“We’ve gotta be into the millions, between 1 and 2 million (dollars), if it all winds up in the next few months,” Noam Dworman, who owns the Comedy Cellar in New York City, told TODAY about how much money he has lost.

“The consequences here are worse than anything I’ve ever contemplated, but day to day I kind of just compartmentalize it and try not to think about it because there’s absolutely nothing I can do about it,” he said.

DiBuono went four months before he did his first live show at a garage in Virginia for about 40 people.