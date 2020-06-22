Download the TODAY app for the latest news

George Floyd's daughter Gianna shares memories with her dad in Father's Day interview

"He was strong and good, and good to me," Gianna said in an interview shared on Father's Day.
By Lindsay Lowe

Gianna Floyd wished her late father, George Floyd, a happy Father’s Day.

On Sunday, the 6-year-old's Instagram page, created in the wake of her father's death, posted a sweet photo of Gianna as a baby with her father.

The caption, from Gianna's perspective, reads: “Happy Fathers Day in Heaven Daddy... look I took a picture of us with Rainbow on my first photo lesson.. I hope you love it."

Gianna also opened up about her father in a recent interview shared to her Instagram page Sunday. In the caption of the video, written by Gianna's mother Roxie Washington, she joked that "Gigi" requested to be interviewed and that "she is her father's child for sure."

"Today is a very hard day for GiGi," Washington added, "but she is so strong and smiling with her head high."

In the interview, Gianna shared some sweet memories with her dad.

“When I was a little baby, Daddy would do everything for me..like change my diaper and feed me all the time, and put me to bed,” she said.

She also remembered when her dad took her to Chuck E. Cheese for her birthday and “let me play all the games.”

The interviewer then told Gianna that her dad was a “special person,” and she agreed.

“He was strong and good, and good to me. And he was fun,” she said. “And guess what, he’s always gonna be fun.”

“Always, because he’s always with you, right?” the interviewer said.

“Mm-hmm, always,” Gianna replied.

