Feb. 21, 2019, 6:50 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Think you know everything there is to know about Abraham Lincoln? Then think again!

Sure you might be able to recite the Gettysburg Address by memory, pinpoint the exact day he issued the Emancipation Proclamation or rattle off any number of details about how he navigated this nation through its greatest and bloodiest divide.

But did you also know that, long before Lincoln became the 16th president of the United States, he was a total babe?

Just check out the evidence that's currently causing a mass swoon on social media:

That's him, and he's got it all — boyband-worthy hair, a square jaw, a brooding stare, a book in one hand and a thumb tucked into his waistband.

Oh, there is one thing he doesn't have: a shirt.

It's a detail his many admirers have noticed.

Those commenting from the shallow end of the presidential pool have dubbed the statue "Thirst-Trap Lincoln," but its real name is simply "Young Lincoln."

The piece, which has called Los Angeles Federal Courthouse home since 1941, was created by artist James Hansen two years before that. Of course, he didn't have access to any topless pics of the Lincoln to work from so he modeled the piece on himself.

While Hansen's take on the great man is currently heating things up for a new generation, he's not the only sculptor to get creative and imagine "a more perfect" president.

In 1945, Charles Keck made his own "Young Lincoln" out of bronze, highlighting bare feet, biceps and a faraway look in his eyes.

The internet took note of Keck's Honest Abe in Chicago's Senn Park back in 2017, allowing it to enjoy its own its own moment in the spotlight.

And there's at least one more head-turner out there that shares the "Young Lincoln" title.

Bryant Baker blessed the nation with his boot-clad and almost pirate-like take on the man who'd come to be known as The Illinois Rail Splitter, The Great Emancipator and, eventually, B'Abraham Lincoln.