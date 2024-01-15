Are you the type to hold hands in public? Or do you shy away from a good smack on the lips when others are around?

During a Jan. 15 TODAY segment, Hoda Kotb and Sheinelle Jones sorted through their own feelings about public displays of affection, also known as PDA. The result was a hilarious reveal about the way the two co-hosts react to some lovey-doveyness.

The conversation began when Sheinelle revealed that she'd trying to get more comfortable with showing affection to her husband, Uche Ojeh, in public.

“We’re trying to be better at that," she said.

“You’re not a PDA person? Hold hands outside?” Hoda prodded.

“No,” Sheinelle said, adding that her aversion to it drives her family “crazy.”

Hoda went on to theorize that Sheinelle gets the heebie-jeebies from PDA because she wasn't exposed to it through her parents.

“My parents, if photographs tell the story — they’re all over (each other) hugging, and my mom’s on my dad,” Hoda recalled.

“I’m trying to picture you on a corner somewhere, like kissing some guy. 'I’m in love! It doesn’t matter,'” Sheneille said.

Laughing, Hoda replied, “You’ve done it.”

“No!” Shenielle protested. “One time my whole life have I kissed a guy in public, and it was — I broke up with Uche in college, and I was like, ‘I don’t need him,’ and we’re at some random place in Chicago.”

Hoda shocked Shenielle further by admitting to having had public romantic moments — and not just in one instance.

“Sometimes you’re just lost in the moment,” Hoda replied. “You can’t believe that it’s happening. You’re at a furniture store on a street corner ...”

Baffled, Shenielle shrieked. “You guys are welcome for all this information I’m getting for you. Hoda’s in a furniture store kissing a man!”

“Yeah!” Hoda replied. “And you know him too.”