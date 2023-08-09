Hoda FaceTimes with Jenna while celebrating her birthday with family

Hoda Kotb is celebrating her birthday while surrounded by loved ones.

She FaceTimed into TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Aug. 9, her 59th birthday, to tell co-host Jenna Bush Hager and guest host Justin Sylvester how she brought in her new year.

"I got a surprise breakfast in my room," she said, panning the camera around to show all the family members who were at her house for the occasion.

"So Jenna, I just want to say one thing," Hoda later said, before mentioning Jenna's birthday gift for her. "We had the best dinner on you. Sorry about the bill."

Jenna shrugged it off, but took issue with Hoda leaving the party early, before dessert.

"You Houdini'ed on your own birthday party," Jenna objected, saying Hoda didn't even stay long enough to blow out the candles on her dessert.

"That's exactly how we do," Hoda said. "I love you guys."

"We love you so much," Jenna replied. "We miss you. Enjoy every second with that beautiful family of yours."

Jenna also celebrated Hoda's birthday on Instagram, as did Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker. Jenna posted two sweet pictures of them hosting the show together and them on a snowy adventure.

“Happiest birthday to @hodakotb!” Jenna wrote. “I love sitting next to you (or standing in full snow gear!) You make my life more joyful every, single day!"

Savannah shared a throwback picture of her and Hoda on the TODAY set.

"I think this was one of the first time we sat at this desk together — 2012? 2013?" Savannah captioned the post. "It was magic then and it is magic now.

"So grateful to spend every morning with this phenomenal light of a human," she closed. "Always learning, always seeking — happy birthday dearest @hodakotb."

Al took a more, well, Al approach and posted a picture of them biting either end of the same granola bar.

"Wish I could share some #birthdaycake with my dearest @hodakotb but I wish you all the best today," Al wrote in the caption.