Heather Locklear 'home and good' after being hospitalized in car crash

Actress Heather Locklear has returned home from the hospital and told fans she's doing OK after crashing her Porsche in a ditch Thursday evening.

The "Melrose Place" star posted a message on Instagram early Friday afternoon to alert her fans that she was "home and good" after being hospitalized overnight in the wake of the accident in Thousand Oaks, California.

I'm home and good. Thank you for your concern!💋 A post shared by Heather Locklear (@heatherlocklear) on Sep 15, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

Locklear was the only one in the sports car at the time of the crash, which occurred at about 5:30 p.m.

"The vehicle left of the roadway and went down about five or six feet into an embankment“ Captain Garo Kuredjan of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told TODAY.

"Our investigation revealed that she wasn't under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and she was alert and cooperative with deputies."

FilmMagic Heather Locklear in 2016. The actress had a scare Thursday night when her car crashed into a ditch.

Locklear, 55, has had sobriety issues in the past, checking into rehab in 2008 after being charged with driving under the influence of prescription drugs. There have been other visits to rehab since.

“I am feeling great and am taking steps to enrich and better my life," a rep for the "Spin City" alum said in a statement in January. "Currently I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead.”

On Friday, fans were quick to voice their support on Locklear's Instagram page.

"I just saw what happened and so frightening!!!!! Recovery quickly and glad you're alright??," posted one follower.

"Watch a funny show, escape for a while and take care," recommended another.