Stevie Nicks and Harry Styles surprise fans with gorgeous duet of 'Landslide'

Harry Styles surprised fans at his album release party on Friday night by bringing his idol Stevie Nicks onstage for a duet of the Fleetwood Mac classic, "Landslide."

Styles brought out Nicks during an encore of his sold-out, one night only show in front of 17,000 fans in Los Angeles, where he celebrated the release of his new album, "Fine Line."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“It wouldn’t be an album release without this young lady," Styles told the crowd. "I have a feeling that you’re going to enjoy this as much as me."

Stevie Nicks and Harry Styles singing Landslide 🥺😭❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/XKyFUnmoJj — 𝑩𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒂. (@BrendaMorose) December 14, 2019

Styles, 25, held hands and slow danced with Nicks, 71, as they sang the 1975 Fleetwood Mac hit. Nicks was dressed in her trademark chic bohemian style. Styles wore a bright pink shirt, which he paired with white high-waisted bell bottoms adorned with gold buttons

"I’ve been to over 300 concerts and I have to admit, Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks singing Landslide together during #FineLineLive to be one of my top favorite concert moments of all time," one fan wrote on Twitter.

I’ve been to over 300 concerts and I have to admit, Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks singing Landslide together during #FineLineLive has to be one of my top favorite concert moments of all time pic.twitter.com/6ZU6qhAMbM — jess (@manbun94) December 14, 2019

"harry styles and stevie nicks literally just vibing whilst performing landslide together is the only content i want on my timeline for the next decade," wrote another fan.

I’ve been to over 300 concerts and I have to admit, Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks singing Landslide together during #FineLineLive has to be one of my top favorite concert moments of all time pic.twitter.com/6ZU6qhAMbM — jess (@manbun94) December 14, 2019

The duo have shared the stage a couple of other times in the past.

Nicks attended Styles' self-titled album release party two and a half years ago and even joined Styles onstage for three songs. Earlier this year, Styles had the honor of delivering Nicks' induction speech into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The former One Direction singer called Nicks "the magical gypsy godmother who occupies the in-between." It's clear that these two have quite the mutual appreciation for each other, and that bond creates magical musical moments that their fans love.