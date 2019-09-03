It’s a whole new Styles!

Harry Styles is known for his irresistible floppy curls, but the former One Direction member recently got a major trim — and fans have some strong opinions about it.

A fan, Erin Saunders, broke the news of his new look when she revealed her parents spotted Styles at an airport while on vacation in Italy.

She tweeted a photo of her dad with the pop star, who now has short hair, bangs and a light beard and mustache. (Note: Her tweet includes some adult language.)

Soooo my dad just met harry in Italy...., cannot fucking believe my eyes #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/QuyU0vK8Bf — erin (@erinsaunderss) September 1, 2019

“@Harry_Styles love u thank you for being so lovely to my parents,” Saunders wrote in a follow-up tweet.

She also shared a cute photo Styles took with her mom.

here’s another, with my mum, he was so sweet and kind 🥺🥺 what an angel👼🏻 pic.twitter.com/gGl7CMCEUo — erin (@erinsaunderss) September 1, 2019

“He was so sweet and kind,” she wrote. “What an angel.”

Styles, 25, is honestly almost unrecognizable with his new ‘do and facial hair, and fans shared their emotions about the drastic change.

One fan even said it felt like an “out-of-body experience” and that the new haircut made him look like his former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson.

EXPLAIN TO ME HOW HARRY AND LOUIS HAVE SWAPPED FACIAL HAIR AND STYLES I AM HAVING AN OUT OF BODY EXPERIENCE pic.twitter.com/DBySFadV5u — katie (@KISSYFTLOUIS) September 1, 2019

Others just weren’t sure if they could get used to Styles with short hair.

I will always love #HarryStyles but im not sure on the new hair cut 🤔 mind you hair grows back !! — ❤️sarah❤️ (@sjb1201) September 2, 2019

But plenty of fans came to the singer’s defense on Twitter.

“I love that he always changes his look,” one person tweeted.

I love that he always changes his look 😍❤️❤️ Thanks for sharing this photo — Kati (@xkxtii) September 2, 2019

“He looks perfect … the beautiful legend stays unbothered,” another fan chimed in.

people unstanning harry because of his style and hair

1. what

2. he looks perfect

3. yall only care about looks

4. this beautiful legend stays unbothered — julie loves dee✨ (@mercurylarents) September 1, 2019

This might be one of his most dramatic changes in a while, but Styles often switches up his look. Back in 2012, he was rocking longer hair with sideswept, boy-band bangs.

He kept his thick, wavy hair on the longer side during the height of his One Direction fame. Mark Holloway / Redferns

In 2015, he gave off cool rocker vibes with shoulder-length waves.

He embraced his long curls in 2015. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

By 2017, he had cut his hair again. Was he channeling Elvis here with his coiffed hair and retro blazer?

Elvis vibes! Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

He kept his hair short as he promoted the movie "Dunkirk," in which he had a supporting role.

He sported short hair at the premiere of "Dunkirk" in 2017. FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP/Getty Images

Long or short, bangs or no bangs, Styles can do no wrong!