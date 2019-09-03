It’s a whole new Styles!
Harry Styles is known for his irresistible floppy curls, but the former One Direction member recently got a major trim — and fans have some strong opinions about it.
A fan, Erin Saunders, broke the news of his new look when she revealed her parents spotted Styles at an airport while on vacation in Italy.
She tweeted a photo of her dad with the pop star, who now has short hair, bangs and a light beard and mustache. (Note: Her tweet includes some adult language.)
“@Harry_Styles love u thank you for being so lovely to my parents,” Saunders wrote in a follow-up tweet.
She also shared a cute photo Styles took with her mom.
“He was so sweet and kind,” she wrote. “What an angel.”
Harry Styles sent pizza to TODAY fans camped out overnightMay 9, 201701:28
Styles, 25, is honestly almost unrecognizable with his new ‘do and facial hair, and fans shared their emotions about the drastic change.
One fan even said it felt like an “out-of-body experience” and that the new haircut made him look like his former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson.
Others just weren’t sure if they could get used to Styles with short hair.
But plenty of fans came to the singer’s defense on Twitter.
“I love that he always changes his look,” one person tweeted.
“He looks perfect … the beautiful legend stays unbothered,” another fan chimed in.
This might be one of his most dramatic changes in a while, but Styles often switches up his look. Back in 2012, he was rocking longer hair with sideswept, boy-band bangs.
In 2015, he gave off cool rocker vibes with shoulder-length waves.
By 2017, he had cut his hair again. Was he channeling Elvis here with his coiffed hair and retro blazer?
He kept his hair short as he promoted the movie "Dunkirk," in which he had a supporting role.
Long or short, bangs or no bangs, Styles can do no wrong!