‘Harry Potter’ fans honor late Michael Gambon by raising their wands to the sky

"Harry Potter" fans are paying tribute to late actor Michael Gambon in the sweetest way.

After news broke that Gambon, who played Professor Albus Dumbledore in the "Harry Potter" films had died, guests started to gather at the entrance to one of the Harry Potter attractions at Universal Orlando Resort to raise their wands to the sky.

The moment was captured in a video that Universal Parks News Today shared on YouTube.

In the "Harry Potter" films, a wizard or witch would normally raise their wands to the sky if a fellow spellcaster had passed away.

On Sept. 28, Gambon's family confirmed that the actor had died. He was 82.

In a statement, they said, “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon."

He “died peacefully in hospital,” it added.

Following news of his death, the cast of "Harry Potter," including the J. K. Rowling, author of the "Harry Potter" novels, started to pay tribute to Gambon online.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Rowling said, "I’ve just heard the awful news about Michael Gambon. The first time I ever laid eyes on him was in King Lear, in 1982, and if you’d told me then that brilliant actor would appear in anything I’d written, I’d have thought you were insane."

"Michael was a wonderful man in additional to being an outstanding actor, and I absolutely loved working with him, not only on Potter but also The Casual Vacancy," she continued. "My deepest condolences go to Michael’s family and everyone who loved him."

Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the "Harry Potter" films, shared a photo of Gambon as Dumbledore on her Instagram Stories.

On top of the snap, she wrote, "Kind kind kind Michael Gambon. You never took it too seriously but somehow delivered the most serious moments with all the gravitas. Thank you for showing us what it looks like to wear greatness lightly. We will miss you."

Emma Watson pays tribute to Michael Gambon after his death. @emmawatson via Instagram

Rupert Grint, who also starred alongside Watson and Gambon in the “Harry Potter” films, took to Instagram to share his condolences.

He said, “So sad to hear about Michael. He brought so much warmth and mischief to every day on set. He captivated me as a kid and became a personal role model of mine for finding the fun and eccentricities in life. Sending all my love to his family, Rupert.”