Michael Gambon, actor who played Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ films, dies at 82

The star of stage and screen “died peacefully in hospital,” following a bout of pneumonia, his family said in a statement.

‘Harry Potter’ actor Michael Gambon dies at 82

/ Source: NBC News
By Henry Austin

Actor Michael Gambon, known for playing Professor Albus Dumbledore in multiple “Harry Potter” movies has died, his family said in a statement Thursday.

He was 82.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” said the statement issued on behalf of his wife Anne Gambon and son Fergus by publicist Clair Dobbs.

It added that he “died peacefully in hospital,” following a bout of pneumonia with the pair at his bedside.

