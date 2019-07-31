The season 15 finale of "The Bachelorette" featured one of the quickest post-engagement breakups Bachelor Nation has ever seen.

Hannah Brown said yes when singer-songwriter Jed Wyatt popped the question on the show, but when she later found out that he had a girlfriend when he first joined the cast of the love-match series, she said so long to him.

But what did her parents say about her change of heart? Phew!

During an after-the-after-show visit to "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Brown revealed just how relieved they were.

In fact, they almost panicked when they thought she was back together with the man of dog-food jingle fame.

"I actually called my mom the other day to tell her some news and she was like, ‘Don't tell me you're back with that boy!'" Brown recalled with a big smile.

And mom had an ally in dad.

"My dad goes, ‘Oh hell no!'" she added. "I was like, ‘Don't worry! Don't worry!'"

She assured them she's over Wyatt for good.

But she can't say the same about another man who vied for her heart.

Jed Wyatt (left) and Tyler Cameron were the two finalists in this season of "The Bachelorette." ABC

While Wyatt is firmly in her past, she's considering a place for runner-up Tyler Cameron in her future. When they reunited Tuesday night, Brown confessed that she still had feelings for him.

"You’re an incredible guy and I’m a single girl," she told him, proposing a date for drinks later.

When Kimmel brought that up, he mentioned that it might make things awkward if Cameron went on to become the next "Bachelor."

"Well, we'll see where drinks go," Brown teased before offering up her top picks among her exes for the coveted role — Peter Weber and Mike Johnson.

"I want them to have happiness," she added.