Gwyneth Paltrow on how her husband feels about her friendship with ex Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow is on friendly terms with several of her exes, and that doesn't phase her husband, Brad Falchuk, one bit.

The actor and entrepreneur famously spoke about "consciously uncoupling" with ex-husband Chris Martin when the couple split in 2014, and they've maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship ever since. As it turns out, Paltrow is also good friends with another one of her exes: Brad Pitt.

“When we first broke up, we weren’t friends for a while and then we sort of found our way back, probably about 18 or 19 years ago, something like that, and then just kind of stayed in touch over the years,” Paltrow told ET Canada in a new interview.

Over the summer, the mother of two posted a Q&A with Pitt on her Goop website, and she has nothing but kind words about her former flame.

“I adore him,” she told ET. “He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person. I really love him. I’m a big fan.”

Falchuk isn't concerned about his wife's friendship with Pitt. Getty Images

Some men might be intimidated by their wife being friends with an ex, but Paltrow said that Falchuk fully supports her.

“My husband is probably like the least judgmental, most secure man in our relationship, so I think he totally respects (the friendship).”

The couple, who married in 2018, sees eye to eye when it comes to maintaining positive relationships with exes.

“Probably one of the things that he likes about me is that I believe in conscious uncoupling, whether you’re uncoupling with a coworker, a spouse, a boyfriend, I really do believe that if you’ve invested in somebody — and of course there are exceptions — to amputate that relationship (shows that) maybe you’re not then fully letting the full lesson reveal itself and the healing happen,” the 50-year-old said.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falcuk pose together in 2019. Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

Rekindling a platonic friendship with an ex can be awkward for both parties, but Paltrow believes it's worth it in many instances.

“So even though sometimes it can be uncomfortable, I think it’s nice to work through it and reconnect with the value that that person brought to your life,” she said.

Both Falchuk and Paltrow are previously divorced and she believes their marriage is stronger because of the lessons they learned from prior relationships.

“I think we have a great almost reverence for commitment and building, continuing to nourish a marriage. We’ve become very good communicators, and so that’s a very important part,” she said.

With the support of her husband, Paltrow has a solid friendship with Pitt, and Pitt told her he feels grateful for that in their recent Goop interview.

“And it’s lovely to have you as a friend now,” he said at the time, adding, “And I do love you.”

It's a mutual lovefest for Paltrow, who replied, “I love you so much.”

