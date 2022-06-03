Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin reunited for a special day in their family.

The divorced couple was on hand to celebrate daughter Apple’s high school graduation.

“Congratulations to all of the graduates especially @applemartin,” Paltrow captioned a photo of the three of them together on her Instagram stories on Thursday. “Class of 2022” reads on the bottom of the photo.

Paltrow and Martin are the proud parents of a high school graduate, daughter apple. gwynethpaltrow/ Instagram

The photo features Paltrow, smiling in a hat, while Martin stands next to her in a suit, beaming. He has his arm draped around Apple, 18, who also shows off a grin.

The Oscar-winning actor and Coldplay frontman and Martin were one of the most high profile couples when they married in 2003. They welcomed Apple in 2004 and had son Moses, 16, in 2006. In 2014, they announced their separation by infamously saying they were undergoing a “conscious uncoupling.”

Paltrow is now married to Brad Falchuk, while Martin has been linked to Dakota Johnson.

Last month, Paltrow honored Apple on her 18th birthday.

“18. I’m a bit of a loss for words this morning,” she wrote on Instagram. "I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more. Proud doesn’t cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can’t put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way.

“Happy birthday my darling girl. I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you. Especially me. I say it all the time and I will never stop… in the words of auntie Drew, I was born the day you were born. I love you.”