Gwen Stefani is Team Kelly Clarkson on 'The Voice' … sort of

We love a Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani collab … even when it’s used against their fellow coach on “The Voice,” Blake Shelton.

Clarkson rolled out a highly edited clip of Stefani to convince Jordan Matthew Young, a Texas-native country singer, to join her team on Monday night's episode.

Young sang a cover of Keith Whitley’s 1989 song “I’m No Stranger to the Rain,” to the delight of Shelton, Clarkson and Nick Jonas, who all turned their iconic red chairs for him.

John Legend, who didn’t offer Young a spot on his team, jokingly told the young artist that he shouldn’t choose Shelton’s team because it was too obvious of a choice.

“What is going on around here?!” Shelton laughed. “Because I’m the only one that can tell him what song that was and who sings it.”

He went on to compare Young to Eric Church with a “deeper baritone-sounding voice.”

“You don’t sound like anybody else in country music,” Shelton told Young. “I’d love to be your coach, dude.”

Jordan Matthew Young on "The Voice." Tyler Golden / NBC

Shelton, of course, normally collects most of the country artists who come on the show for his team. Despite all that, Clarkson made a play for Young to join her team with the help of Shelton’s own fiancée, fellow “Voice” alumna and singer Gwen Stefani.

Clarkson first told Young she loves his “vibe,” before debuting the heavily edited clip.

“I’m going to let someone else speak for me because Blake loves this person and I think that this person should probably tell you who you should go with and who you maybe shouldn’t,” Clarkson said.

In pieced-together video clips, Stefani says she would “probably have to say Kelly would be the best choice to go with.”

“Blake Shelton would be terrible as a coach. I love Kelly, she is perfect,” an edited Stefani says in the clip. “You will not win with Blake Shelton. That’s a no-brainer.”

Despite her best efforts, Young still picked Shelton as his coach.

“Kelly, I appreciate your input a lot but it would be between Nick and Blake,” Young said. “Some of the stuff that Blake said resonated with me the most so I’m going to pick Blake.”

Shelton bragged to the cameras later that Young didn’t fall for Clarkson’s tricks.

“It feels so good to beat Kelly, Nick and Gwen,” Shelton said. “Clearly Jordan saw right through Kelly’s manipulation and lies and made the right choice.”

“Jordan, I tried man,” Clarkson joked afterward. “And Gwen, I’m so sorry that he let you down too. It’s just a sad day.”