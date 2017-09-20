Surprise! 2 lucky fans receive tickets to Global Citizen Festival

The Global Citizen Festival in Central Park Saturday will feature Stevie Wonder, Green Day and many more. Jennifer Breithaupt, Global Consumer Chief Marketing Officer of Citi, a partner of the Global Citizen Festival, joins us live on the plaza to give away VIP tickets.
For more information on the festival, visit Globalcitizen.org/citi.