Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood reveal what makes their 15-year marriage work

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are showing that at least one key to a long-lasting marriage is having a sense of humor.

The two country stars, who celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in December, are guest hosting Friday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and dishing out some advice on how to sustain a long-term marriage.

In a sneak peak of the episode, they lovingly trade some barbs with each other while answering audience questions about relationships and even playing an impromptu country duet.

Brooks guest hosted the show back in November, but said this time it "would be even better if I brought the love of my life."

"You mean your cowboy hat?" Yearwood says.

Yearwood jokes that their 15-year marriage is "like 200 years in Hollywood" before they get to the audience questions, starting with advice for setting the mood in the bedroom.

"I think for me, music is the big thing to set the mood," Brooks says. "And I don't know if you listen to country music, but one of the greatest female voices ever on the planet is this gorgeous blonde named Trisha Yearwood. That'll get you in the mood right there."

"You do need the right music, and there is this very sexy singer-songwriter guy who always gets me in the mood," Yearwood adds. "Maybe you've heard of him, his name is John Legend."

Another audience question prompted Yearwood to share that Brooks has a habit of driving her crazy by whistling incessantly.

"Every significant other has at least one annoying habit even if you are in the perfect relationship, and you have to find a creative way to deal with it," she said. "He actually told me to stop telling him not to whistle because it takes away his joy."

Brooks will start whistling the theme to "Gilligan's Island" and Yearwood will have to get creative.

"But after about three or four hours of whistling the same song over and over again, I do this thing where I change the tune," she said. "So I'll start singing something else to kind of get him off track, and he doesn't know it, until now he knows it."

"Sneaky," Brooks said. "Really?"

Finally, the couple was asked about the key to a long-lasting marriage.

"I think you gotta treat it like a duet," Brooks said. "You gotta harmonize, you gotta make your partner feel like they're a star. And if not, you're gonna turn into a solo act pretty damn quick if you know what I mean."

He then broke into a song.

""Never go to bed angry, it ain't worth the fight/If you're wise you will compromise, and hold each other tight/Better learn to say yes, dear, every day and night/Only one thing to remember, the wife is always right."

Yearwood then chimed in with her part.

"He may drive you crazy, with the whistlin' he does/And after years of training, he ain't much better than he was/If you want to have marriage, well let me shed some light/There's only one thing to remember, the wife is always right."

Brooks added that there's only one thing missing - a whistling solo.

When they aren't adorably sharing advice on Friday's episode, they also speak with Matthew McConaughey and whip up some favorite recipes in the kitchen.

