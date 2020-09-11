Gabrielle Union surprises 10-year-old who went viral for embracing her natural hair

Gabrielle Union has a message for young girls, especially young Black girls, who may be struggling with accepting themselves.

In an exclusive clip from the second season premiere of Steve Harvey's Facebook Watch show "Steve on Watch," the 47-year-old actor and media personality had the opportunity to surprise a super fan. During their conversation, she shared a powerful mantra of self-love for all girls out there who may be watching.

"I wanna say, and I wanna be so clear, that you are so perfect, exactly as you are," Union told Kaylin, a 10-year-old who went viral earlier this year for embracing her natural hair.

"You are worthy. You are valuable and you are valued and you are so worthy of protection and celebration and love exactly as you are. I am just blown away by your confidence and you can tell some good parenting was going on and that village we all rely on."

Kaylin when viral earlier this summer when her aunt tweeted a video of her celebrating her curls.

"So my niece FaceTimed me yesterday excited bc she is starting to do her own hair," @Stymetra tweeted. "Twist outs, wash n go’s, all things Black Girl Magic! I was laughing so hard someone else HAD to see it, so I told her to do a tutorial capturing her response. This is what she sent me."

In the video, Kaylin can be seen sharing her excitement over how good her hair looks after she has done it herself. At one point, she gushes, "You want y'all's curls to be popping like this?"

The video has since amassed more than 1.6 million views.

"Yessss I'm so happy she is excited ab her hair!!" Kaylin's aunt added. "Most girls want their hair straight around a certain age but she is really loving her curls!"

In her message, Union also recognizes that despite Kaylin having a great example at home, some kids don't have such model behavior to look to, so they may need this message even more.

"Sometimes we all don't have people in our lives that affirm us, and affirm our Blackness and affirm how we look and how we present in the world," she said. "You already have that, but for girls who may not have that, I just want to be so clear and so direct when I say that you are loved. You are perfect. You are amazing exactly as you exist and we just celebrate and love you."

This isn't the first time Union has surprised a fan who has embraced their own hair.

Earlier this year, Union invited DeAndre Arnold, a Texas high school senior who was suspended and told he wouldn't be allowed to walk at his graduation ceremony unless he cut his dreadlocks to meet his school district's dress code.

Union, a former judge on "America's Got Talent," has been a vocal supporter of natural hair. After her exit from the show came to light in November 2019, Variety reported that she raised allegations of sexist and racially insensitive behavior on set that included among other things, her being repeatedly told that her hairstyles were "too black."

The second season of “Steve on Watch” premieres Monday, Sept. 14 on Facebook Watch.