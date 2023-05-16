Gabrielle Union says her household splits everything 50/50 — and it's split the internet

Gabrielle Union has started a debate on Twitter about finances and marriage.

In a May interview with Bloomberg Originals, Union shared that she and her husband, Dwyane Wade, have a particularly equitable way of dealing with money in their household: They split everything evenly.

"It's weird to say I'm head of household because in this household, we split everything 50/50," she said. "But in the other households that each of us has to support, it puts this — there's always like this gorilla on your back, that's like, 'You better work! You better work! You want to sleep in? (Then) somebody might not eat.' And it's hard."

Union said she feels the pressure to keep working now that she has a family.

“I have more responsibilities for my money,” she said. “I get nervous if a movie doesn’t open, am I gonna have enough to hold everyone up?”

The "Truth Be Told" actor is a mom to her daughter, Kaavia, 4, whom she shares with Wade, and is also a stepmom to the athlete's three older kids, Zaire, 21, Zaya, 15, and Xavier, 9, whom he welcomed with two other women.

In response to Union's interview, people took to social media to share their thoughts. The reaction, generally, was shock.

Many remarked that Wade, a retired NBA star, likely brings in ample sums as the co-owner of the Utah Jazz professional basketball team, and implied splitting finances evenly didn't make sense as a result.

Wade and Union's relationship history was revived, too. In her memoir, "You Got Anything Stronger," Union recalled how Wade fathered a child with another woman while she was experiencing fertility issues.

With that history, a commenter said that it was "wild" that Union goes halfsies with Wade. And another asked for Union to stop "airing her business" online.

That said, other fans stood up for Union, saying it was "bizarre" for people to focus on a "passing comment" in a "great" and extensive interview.