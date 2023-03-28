'I love my full lips': See Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia, 4, trade affirmations

Gabrielle Union shared a powerful video of herself trading affirmations with her 4-year-old daughter, Kaavia, and the footage is bringing many fans to tears.

In the heartwarming clip, which was posted to Instagram on March 27, Union, 50, and Kaavia are shown looking into a mirror.

“Tell me what you love about your hair,” Union begins.

“I love my beautiful hair,” Kaavia replies.

Union goes on to list some physical features she loves about herself including her “full lips” and freckles. The "Bring it On" star describes herself as “brave,” “scared sometimes” “funny” and smart.”

Kaavia appreciates that she has “beautiful skin,” and eyes.

“I am strong,” the little girl declares. “I am worthy.”

"You are worthy!" Union agrees.

The exercise ends with Union and Kaavia exclaiming unison, “I’m so beautiful!”

“It starts at home 🫶🏾,” Union captioned her post.

“Not not crying,” wrote Kerry Washington.

Added actor Meagan Good, “Why did you do this to me Gab .. over here trying not to cry. So beautiful. You are a phenomenal Mommy and woman. K I’m done.”

Union shares Kaavia with her husband, former professional basketball Dwyane Wade. Wade, 41, is also dad of Zaire, 21, Zaya, 15, and Xavier, 9, from previous relationships.

Zaya, a model who came out as transgender in 2020, credits Union for helping to build her self-confidence.

“It’s about being you and expressing yourself the way you want to,” Zaya told DAZED magazine. “She tries to teach me that beauty standards are arbitrary and that they don’t mean anything. They don’t matter any more; what people thought was the standard is not. And just that being myself is the best technique out there.”

Zaya noted that her family is "such a giant support system."

“No matter what happens, I feel strongest when I’m with them," she said.

