Fran Drescher is bringing 'The Nanny' back in a new way — get the details

"The Nanny" is coming to Broadway!

Fran Drescher, who starred as the fabulous Fran Fine on the 1990s sitcom, announced Wednesday she's working with the show's co-creator (and her ex-husband) Peter Marc Jacobson to give the beloved show a musical twist.

Drescher and Jacobson will work on the book. Rachel Bloom, star of the CW dramedy "My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," will write the music and lyrics.

"We are SO excited to be working on the Broadway musical 'The Nanny,'" Drescher and Jacobson said in a statement.

The search is now on for an actress who can take on the larger-than-life character of Fran Fine, including those iconic and flashy outfits.

"Of course I would do it myself,” Drescher said, “but we’d have to change the title to 'The Granny.'"

While the news is an exciting dose of nostalgia, fans will have to wait before they can see it on Broadway. In addition to finding the perfect Fran, the entire show still needs to be cast. An announcement about when the show will go into production is expected to be made at a later date.

It seems Drescher will not be reprising her famous role for the musical. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

One possible Fran we'd love to see: Cardi B. In 2018, Drescher told PeopleTV’s "Chatter" she was a fan of the rapper and wanted to do a sitcom with her.

"She's from New York. We both have funny voices. She could be my daughter!" Drescher said. Cardi B is also a fan and gave Drescher a shoutout for being the inspiration for a cheetah-print outfit she rocked at Milan Fashion Week.

"The Nanny" was inspired by Drescher's experience growing up in the Queens borough of New York City. The show aired from 1993 until 1999 and has been seen in more than 90 countries.