Rachel Bloom had a lot to celebrate last night.

The star of CW's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" won her first Emmy for outstanding music and lyrics at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony that took place in Los Angeles. But it's what happened after that was even more special.

When asked what's next for her, the 32-year-old actress responded, “I’m pregnant, so that’s what’s next for me. Three months pregnant!”

The moment was caught on video. (Editor's note: The video contains graphic language.)

Bloom added that she initially planned to make the announcement on Instagram, but that she “might as well do it at an Emmy press conference.”

“So I get to tell my child that she was with me when this happened," she said, adding, "which is really f---ing cool!”

The actress has been married to writer and producer Dan Gregor since 2015; this will be the pair's first child.