Everyone needs a friend like Florence Pugh.

On July 12, the “Oppenheimer” star saved her co-star, Emily Blunt, from a wardrobe malfunction when Blunt's blazer nearly popped open at the London premiere of their new movie.

The whole thing went down on the red carpet when the pair posed for photos for the press outside. While standing next to each another, Blunt's top button on her metallic blazer flung open, exposing a black lace material — which appeared to be a bra — that she was wearing underneath.

After seeing what happened, Pugh quickly covered Blunt's chest with her hand and redid the top button for her as they both laughed at the whole ordeal.

Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh attend the London Photocall for Universal Pictures' "Oppenheimer" in London. Neil P. Mockford / Getty Images

In "Oppenheimer," Blunt stars as Kitty Oppenheimer alongside Pugh, who plays Jean Tatlock.

The movie is about American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. The film is set to hit theaters on July 21.

Blunt's wardrobe malfunction comes after she appeared on Bruce Bozzi's "Table for Two" podcast and said she was going to take a break from acting.

“This year, I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is 9, so we’re in the last year of single digits,” she said. “And I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little. And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

Blunt noted that she's “very prone to guilt — I think maybe all mothers are.”

“You’re just prone to feeling bad for, God forbid, wanting something outside of being a mother,” she said. “I am a huge advocate for it — I’m a huge advocate for women being ambitious. It’s just dreams with purpose, it’s not an ugly word.”

Blunt later clarified her comments on "not working" in interview with Deadline, saying that she was only planning to take "a little down time" and "not quitting Hollywood."

"I'm just taking some months off to be with the kids," she said.