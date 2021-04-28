Finalists for Billboard Music Awards' top Hot 100 artist revealed on TODAY

And the winner is ... well, we don’t know just yet, but we now do know who is in the running to be named the top Hot 100 artist at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards after the finalists were revealed Wednesday on TODAY.

DaBaby, Drake, Dua Lipa, Pop Smoke and The Weeknd are all up for the honor.

DaBaby's album "Blame It on Baby" featured the hit "Rockstar," a No. 1 song on Billboard's Hot 100. dcp digital

The finalists for top Latin male artist will be revealed live on E!’s “Daily Pop” Wednesday at 11 a.m. EST, while “Access Hollywood” will unveil the finalists for top rap female artist live at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The finalists in all categories will be announced in a streaming event, “Billboard Music Awards – The List Live,” which viewers can watch across the various social platforms for Billboard, E! News and NBC Thursday at 11 a.m. EST.

In 2021, Drake became the first artist to simultaneously debut three songs in the top three of the Billboard Hot 100, with "What's Next," "Wants and Needs" and "Lemon Pepper Freestyle." dcp digital

Dua Lipa's "Future Nostalgia" was a monster success, spawned multiple hit singles and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. dcp digital

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. “Access Hollywood” correspondent Zuri Hall and comedian LaLa Milan will host.

Musician Jon Batiste, "SNL" cast member Jay Pharoah, actor and singer Leslie Jordan, TV personality Paris Hilton, NFL star Rob Gronkowski, "This Is Us" actor Chris Sullivan, and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna are among the names scheduled to make appearances.

The late rapper Pop Smoke's debut album, "Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon," featured 19 tracks, all of which landed in the Billboard Hot 100. dcp digital

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" became the first song to remain in the top 10 in Billboard's Hot 100 for a year. dcp digital

Nominees at the Billboard Music Awards are determined by the performance of artists and tracks on the Billboard charts, according to a Billboard press release. Those charts range widely in categories, ranking songs, albums and artists across many genres.