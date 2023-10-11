Jada Pinkett Smith-Will Smith separation news: Why some fans are fuming

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's fans are completely flabbergasted over the news of their separation.

In an exclusive clip from Pinkett Smith's upcoming NBC News prime-time special with Hoda Kotb, she revealed she's been separated from Smith for seven years.

“I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through ... whatever,” Pinkett Smith said in the preview clip that aired on TODAY Oct. 11. “I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

After fans caught wind of the news, they immediately took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their reactions.

One person shared a photo of Smith looking teary-eyed and asked why the actor felt the need to slap Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars if he and Pinkett Smith weren't even together at that time.

"So why did he claim her as his wife when he clapped Chris Rock?" they asked.

At the 94th Academy Awards, Smith made headlines when he got out of his seat and slapped Rock, who made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s bald hairstyle on stage.

Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss.

Another Twitter user asked the same question and said they were "confused" by the whole ordeal.

A third person said they "feel sorry" for Smith because he's "done nothing" wrong in his marriage.

"Stay strong," they wrote.

While some people called Smith a "simp," which refers to a person who shows excessive devotion or attention for someone, for he's ongoing support of Pinkett Smith, others questioned Pinkett Smith's decision to address her "entanglement" with August Alsina on "Red Table Talk."

"These 2 are weird," they said. "Then there was no need for that Red Table Talk episode discussing Jada’s entanglement. There’s no need to explain yourself to someone you are separated from."

In 2020, Alsina revealed that he had been romantically involved with Pinkett Smith in a YouTube interview he did with Angela Lee.

"He is a hurt man. Simps suffer," another person wrote on X.

Another person added, "I think Will is in denial, you know when you’ve been with someone for so long it doesn’t click when things start to take a turn."

Pinkett Smith is expected to share more revelations about her life, marriage and family in her exclusive NBC News interview with Hoda, which airs Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.