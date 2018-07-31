Enter here for a chance to win a trip to the US Open!

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb want to send you and a friend to the U.S. Open in New York City!

For a chance to win this incredible trip, all you have to do is submit a video explaining why you and a guest deserve a vacation to one of the world's most popular tennis tournaments. The winner will receive two round-trip airline tickets to New York City, a two-night stay at a hotel, car service between the hotel and U.S. Open, two tickets to the tennis tournament and dinner for two at the U.S. Open restaurant.

Upload a video that's 60 seconds or less and fill out the information below for a chance to win. You must be 18 or older and available to travel Aug. 25-28.

Entries close Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. EST.