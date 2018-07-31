Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Enter here for a chance to win a trip to the US Open!

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb want to send you and a friend to the U.S. Open in New York City!
by TODAY / / Source: TODAY

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb want to send you and a friend to the U.S. Open in New York City!

KLG and Hoda's U.S. Open Contest
TODAY

For a chance to win this incredible trip, all you have to do is submit a video explaining why you and a guest deserve a vacation to one of the world's most popular tennis tournaments. The winner will receive two round-trip airline tickets to New York City, a two-night stay at a hotel, car service between the hotel and U.S. Open, two tickets to the tennis tournament and dinner for two at the U.S. Open restaurant.

Upload a video that's 60 seconds or less and fill out the information below for a chance to win. You must be 18 or older and available to travel Aug. 25-28.

Entries close Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. EST.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today