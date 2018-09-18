Emmy winner proposes to girlfriend onstage — and she says yes!

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Love was in the air Monday night at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards — thanks to a romantic onstage marriage proposal!

While accepting the award for best director for a variety special for this year's Oscars telecast, Glenn Weiss proposed to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen.

This moment shocked and moved everyone who watched it unfold live. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

It all went down when Weiss took to the stage to accept his statue and dedicated it to his late mother, who passed away only a few weeks ago.

"Mom always believed in finding the sunshine in things and she adored my girlfriend, Jan," Weiss gushed, before addressing his lady love in the audience. "Jan, you are the sunshine in my life. And Mom was right, don't ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife."

The emotional bride-to-be promptly burst into tears while Hollywood stars all around her leapt to their feet to cheer the couple on.

She said yes! Glenn Weiss gives his new fiancee, Jan Svendsen, a kiss after getting engaged onstage Monday night. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Before long, Svendsen made her way to the stage, too, where Weiss got down on one knee.

"This is the ring that my dad put on my mom's finger 67 years ago," Weiss said before turning to the camera to joke to his siblings watching at home, "Dad knows I have it, OK?"

"I want to put this ring that my mom wore on your finger in front of all these people and in front of my mom and your parents watching from above. Will you marry me?" Weiss sweetly asked.

Of course, Svendsen said yes!

Congrats to the happy couple on their award-winning proposal!