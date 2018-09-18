Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Before Emmy hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che stepped out onto the stage at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Monday night, they had one heck of a warm-up act.

The 70th Primetime Emmys actually kicked off with a couple of their "Saturday Night Live" pals, Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson, who launched into a duet praising how far the awards show has come — calling this the "most diverse Emmys ever."

But soon their duet grew into a star-studded musical number that proved how far the entertainment industry still has to go.

MARIO ANZUONI / Reuters

Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess and Sterling K. Brown joined in with their own lyrics about just how squeaky clean Tinseltown is these days — and they even got some help in the form of zingers from the audience.

Sandra Oh, who's the very first Asian woman to be nominated for a lead actress Emmy, said it was "an honor just to be Asian" in Hollywood. And "SNL's" Aidy Bryant served as an example of the #MeToo movement — by giving her seatmate, Milo Ventimiglia, a reason to use that hashtag himself.

Still the stars kept singing about how they "solved it" — "it" being all the ills in the biz.

Ricky Martin joined them, as did "Drag Race" star RuPaul.

And Andy Samberg tried to join them, too, but when he asked, "Is there any room in this song for a straight white guy like me?" he found out there wasn't.

MARIO ANZUONI / Reuters

Still, there was room for group called "The One of Each" dancers to show off their moves while that "we solved it" chorus continued.

Until Thompson took a phone call on stage.

"Oh, we did not solve it?" he said while holding the handset. "Long way to go? Putting the cart before the horse? Spiking the ball at the 50 yard line?"

Oops!

Well, until all the problems really are solved, at least it was a catchy song — especially once hit maker John Legend grabbed the mic and closed out the number to cheers from the crowd.