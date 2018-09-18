Get the latest from TODAY
The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, honoring the best and brightest in the world of television, was held Monday night at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. The NBC telecast was hosted by "Saturday Night Live" stars Colin Jost and Michael Che.
Miss any of the show? We've got you covered below with a list of winners in the major categories. The winner in each category is in bold with asterisks.
Drama Series
- "The Crown"
- **"Game of Thrones"
- "The Handmaid’s Tale"
- "Stranger Things"
- "The Americans"
- "This Is Us"
- "Westworld"
Comedy Series
- "Atlanta"
- "Barry"
- "Black-ish"
- "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
- "GLOW"
- **"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- "Silicon Valley"
- "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
Lead Actress, Drama
- **Claire Foy, "The Crown"
- Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"
- Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
- Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
- Keri Russell, "The Americans"
- Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"
Lead Actor, Drama
- Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
- Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
- Ed Harris, "Westworld"
- **Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"
- Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"
- Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"
Lead Actress, Comedy
- Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"
- **Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Allison Janney, "Mom"
- Issa Rae, "Insecure"
- Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"
- Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"
Lead Actor, Comedy
- Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
- Ted Danson, "The Good Place"
- Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
- Donald Glover, "Atlanta"
- **Bill Hader, "Barry"
- William H. Macy, "Shameless"
Supporting Actress, Drama
- Alexis Bledel, "The Handmaid's Tale"
- Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"
- Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"
- Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones"
- Vanessa Kirby, "The Crown"
- **Thandie Newton, "Westworld"
- Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Supporting Actor, Drama
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Game of Thrones"
- **Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"
- Joseph Fiennes, "The Handmaid's Tale"
- David Harbour, "Stranger Things"
- Mandy Patinkin, "Homeland"
- Matt Smith, "The Crown"
Supporting Actress, Comedy
- Zazie Beetz, "Atlanta"
- **Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live"
- Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"
- Leslie Jones, "Saturday Night Live"
- Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"
- Laurie Metcalf, "Roseanne"
- Megan Mullally, "Will & Grace"
Supporting Actor, Comedy
- Louie Anderson, "Baskets"
- Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live"
- Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
- Brian Tyree Henry, "Atlanta"
- Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"
- **Henry Winkler, "Barry"
Limited Series or Movie
- "The Alienist"
- **"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
- "Genius: Picasso"
- "Godless"
- "Patrick Melrose"
Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie
- Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"
- Laura Dern, "The Tale"
- Michelle Dockery, "Godless"
- Edie Falco, "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders"
- **Regina King, "Seven Seconds"
- Sarah Paulson, "American Horror Story: Cult"
Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie
- Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"
- **Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
- Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"
- Jeff Daniels, "The Looming Tower"
- John Legend, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert"
- Jesse Plemons, "Black Mirror: USS Callister"
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie
- Sara Bareilles, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert"
- Penélope Cruz, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
- Judith Light, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
- Adina Porter, "American Horror Story: Cult"
- **Merritt Wever, "Godless"
- Letitia Wright, "Black Mirror: Black Museum"
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
- **Jeff Daniels, "Godless"
- Brandon Victor Dixon, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert"
- John Leguizamo, "Waco"
- Ricky Martin, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
- Edgar Ramírez, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
- Michael Stuhlbarg, "The Looming Tower"
- Finn Wittrock, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Reality Competition Series
- "The Amazing Race"
- "American Ninja Warrior"
- "Project Runway"
- **"RuPaul's Drag Race"
- "Top Chef"
- "The Voice"
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
- **"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
- "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"
- "The Late Late Show with James Corden"
- "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"