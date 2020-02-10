Eminem has reunion with 'Uncle Elton' at Oscars

Eminem got to reunite with his "Uncle Elton" at the 2020 Oscars.

The 47-year-old rapper surprised viewers with a performance of his 2003 Oscar-winning hit, "Lose Yourself" — and he met up backstage with his old pal Elton John.

I got to see my Uncle Elton tonight at the Oscars. Congrats on your win too, Sir! @eltonofficial pic.twitter.com/9HsQHvGzM4 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

"I got to see my Uncle Elton tonight at the Oscars. Congrats on your win too, Sir!" Eminem wrote next to a pic of the pair he tweeted.

In the photo, Eminem holds his arm around John's shoulder. During the ceremony, John, 72, scored his second Oscar for best original song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from the "Rocketman" biopic.

Elton John joined rapper Eminem on a duet of "Stan" at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2001. The pair have been pals ever since. HECTOR MATA / AFP/Getty Images

The friendship between the two hitmakers dates back to the 2001 Grammys, when John performed Dido's verses during a duet with Eminem on his hit "Stan." The legendary rocker's participation on the song was even more surprising because Eminem was facing criticism for using homophobic slurs in his lyrics.

During a 2011 interview with Rolling Stone, John opened up about the pair's unlikely friendship.

“I love him,” he said, adding that he and Eminem "speak a lot."

“He’s really worked very hard at (sobriety), and it’s changed him so much. I just saw a picture of him in a magazine, and he looks like a 17-year-old boy," John gushed, adding, “I’m so happy for him."